Some backstage news, spoilers and other notes have surfaced regarding night one of WrestleMania XL this evening at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PWInsider.com are reporting the following items heading into WrestleMania Saturday:

* Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship is scheduled to open up the show at night one of WrestleMania XL as the first official match of the evening. As noted, this was Lynch’s request heading into this weekend.

* Referee Chad Patton is scheduled to handle the main event of night one of WrestleMania XL featuring The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

* The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductees are expected to have their segment at WrestleMania XL in front of the crowd as part of night two on WrestleMania Sunday.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE WrestleMania XL results from Philadelphia, PA.