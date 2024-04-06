WWE WrestleMania XL Night One Results 4/6/24

Lincoln Financial Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ripley outpowers Becky. Palm Strike Exchange. Becky side steps Ripley into the turnbuckles. Ripley blocks The Springboard Sidekick. Ripley slams Becky’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Becky wraps the left shoulder of Ripley around the steel ring post. Becky with The Missile Dropkick. Ripley pulls Becky out of the ring. Ripley goes for The Electric Chair Drop, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky kicks the left wrist of Ripley. Becky with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Becky rolls Ripley back into the ring. Becky ducks under two clotheslines from Ripley. Becky with a forearm smash. Ripley dumps Becky face first on the canvas. Ripley with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Ripley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Becky kicks Ripley in the chest. Ripley punches Becky in the ribs. Ripley goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Becky counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Ripley with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Ripley toys around with Becky. Becky with forearm shivers. Ripley kicks Becky in the gut. Ripley with clubbing blows to Becky’s back. Ripley whips Becky across the ring. Ripley dropkicks Becky. Ripley drags Becky to the corner. Ripley repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Becky. Ripley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Becky with The Avalanche Arm-Drag. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Becky uppercuts Ripley. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Ripley stomps on the left foot of Becky. Ripley with a knee crusher. Becky drops Ripley with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Ripley blocks The Manhandle Slam. Becky side steps Ripley into the turnbuckles. Becky with a Springboard Side Kick. Becky with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Becky follows that with The Exploder Suplex into the ringside barricade. Becky rolls Ripley back into the ring. Becky with a Flying Leg Drop for a two count.

Becky repeatedly slams the left shoulder of Ripley on the canvas. Ripley escapes The Dis-Arm-Her. Becky decks Ripley with a back elbow smash. Ripley catches Becky in mid-air. Ripley with a Press Slam/Knee Strike Combination for a two count. Ripley dribbles Becky’s face on the canvas. Ripley goes for The RipTide, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky kicks the left shoulder of Ripley. Becky applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ripley with Three PowerBombs for a two count. Becky with a back elbow smash. Ripley HeadButts Becky. Becky hyperextends the left shoulder of Ripley. Ripley drops Becky with The Big Boot for a two count. Chop Exchange. Ripley with another headbutt. Becky sends Ripley shoulder first into the ring post. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her in the ropes. Becky goes for a Diving Leg Drop, but Ripley counters with The Prism Trap.

Becky refuses to quit. Becky rolls Ripley over for a two count. Ripley with The Roundhouse Kick. Ripley goes for The Riptide, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky hits The Manhandle Slam for a two count. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. Becky ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Ripley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ripley connects with The Riptide for a two count. Ripley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Becky and Ripley are trading back and forth shots. Becky with The SuperPlex. Becky reapplies The Dis-Arm-Her. Ripley puts Becky on her shoulders. Ripley with The Electric Chair Drop on the floor. Ripley rolls Becky back into the ring. Ripley with The Frog Splash for a two count. Ripley talks smack to Becky. Becky attacks the left wrist of Ripley. Becky rocks Ripley with a forearm smash. Becky goes for The Avalanche Manhandle Slam, but Ripley lands back on her feet. Ripley with a big right hand. Ripley plants Becky with Two Riptides to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley via Pinfall

Second Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. The New Catch Republic vs. The Awesome Truth In A Ladder Match For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Awesome Truth dumps Priest out of the ring. Dunne with a forearm smash. Ciampa sends Balor face first into the steel ring post. A-Town Down Under starts climbing up two ladders. Judgment Day runs interference. Balor sends Kofi face first into the ladder. Priest rocks Woods with a forearm smash. Balor is throwing haymakers at Dunne. Priest uses the ladder as a weapon. Balor drops Bate with The Big Boot. Balor is raining down haymakers in the corner. Priest goes for a Leaping Back Elbow, but Bate ducks out of the way. Bate with The Airplane Spine to Balor. Bate sends Balor back first into the ladder in the corner. Ciampa chops Waller. Bate and Woods are trading back and forth shots. A massive brawl breaks out at ringside. New Catch Republic with Stereo MoonSaults off the ladder. Dunne drives Priest back first into the turnbuckles. Priest with The Razor’s Edge into Bate. Priest climbs up the ladder. Miz stops Priest in his tracks. Priest denies The Skull Crushing Finale. Judgment Day gangs up on Miz.

Truth is looking for the hot tag. Miz avoids the double clothesline. Miz tags in Truth. Truth sends Priest tumbling to the floor. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth ducks a clothesline from Balor. Truth with The Spinning Side Slam. Truth with The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth follows that with The Attitude Adjustment into the ladder. Truth goes into the cover. Skull Crushing Finale/Flatliner Combination to Priest. Gargano SuperKicks Priest. Ciampa with The Fairy Tale Ending. R-Generation X starts climbing up two ladders. A-Town Down Under runs interference and retrieves the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Waller reminds Theory to set up another ladder. Bate nails Waller with Bop and Bang. New Catch Republic PowerBombs Waller through the ladder bridge. Bate with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. New Catch Republic sets up another ladder bridge. Gargano with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Ciampa whips Bate into the PRIME Drinking Station.

DIY sets up a table contraption. Kofi blocks The Double Vertical Suplex. Kofi with The Trouble In Paradise to Gargano. New Day gangs up on Ciampa. Kofi lays Ciampa flat on the ladder bridge. Woods with The Limit Break. Kofi clears the ring. Kofi delivers The Trust Fall to the outside. Theory attacks Woods from behind. Theory drives his knee into the midsection of Woods. Theory launches Woods over the top rope. New Catch Republic pulls Theory off the ladder. Dunne snaps Theory’s fingers. New Catch Republic nails Theory with The Burning Hammer. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Dunne. Gargano with The Slingshot DDT through the table on the floor. Ciampa with The Air Raid Crash off the ladder. Truth climbs up the ladder. JD McDonagh pulls Truth off the ladder. McDonagh drops Truth with The Devil Inside. McDonagh brings Balor back into the ring. Kofi attacks Balor with a steel chair. New Day sends McDonagh crashing through the table contraption. Priest SuperKicks Woods. Priest with clubbing blows to Kofi’s back. Priest with The Razor’s Edge into the chair in the corner. Priest and Miz are trading back and forth shots. Priest Chokeslams Miz off the ladder. Priest kicks Truth in the face. Priest climbs up another ladder. Truth shoves Pries off the ladder. Truth plants Priest with The Attitude Adjustment over the top rope. Truth retrieves the Raw Tag Team Titles to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, The Awesome Truth. New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, A-Town Down Under

Third Match: Rey Mysterio & Andrade El Idolo w/The LWO vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio w/Legado Del Fantasma

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will start things off. Escobar with a sharp knee strike. Escobar whips Rey across the ring. Escobar drops down on the canvas. Rey ducks a clothesline from Escobar. Rey with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dominik tags himself in. Dominik ducks a clothesline from Rey. Dominik kicks Rey in the gut. Dominik applies a front face lock. Dominik goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rey lands back on his feet. Rey kicks Dominik in the face. Idolo tags himself in. Idolo with a chop/forearm combination. Idolo knocks Escobar off the ring apron. Dominik with a toe kick. Dominik slaps Escobar in the chest. Idolo drops Dominik with The Discus Back Elbow. Idolo tags in Rey. Assisted Hurricanrana to Escobar. Idolo puts Rey on his shoulders. Double Crossbody Block to the outside. Rey slams Dominik’s head on the ringside barricade. Rey with a big right hand. Rey with a Headscissors Takeover into the steel ring post. Rey pulls out his belt. Dominik kicks Rey in the gut. Dominik throws the belt out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Dominik kicks Idolo off the apron. Dominik tags in Escobar.

Escobar with an overhand chop. Escobar rolls Rey back into the ring. Escobar with The Slingshot Leg Drop. Escobar transitions into a ground and pound attack. Escobar whips Rey across the ring. Escobar with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Escobar tags in Dominik. Dominik with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Dominik applies a front face lock. Rey with heavy bodyshots. Dominik drops Rey with a Corkscrew Elbow for a two count. Dominik tags in Escobar. Double Irish Whip. Escobar scores the elbow knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick. Escobar goes into the lateral press for a two count. Escobar puts Rey on the top turnbuckle. Escobar is trying to pull off Rey’s mask. Escobar gets Rey tied up in the tree of woe. Escobar kicks Rey in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Escobar applies The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Rey is throwing haymakers at Escobar. Rey kicks Escobar in the face. Rey transitions into a corner mount. Rey creates distance with The CodeRed.

Idolo and Dominik are tagged in. Idolo clotheslines Escobar. Idolo with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Dominik. Idolo with a Flying Forearm. Idolo with The Shotgun Meteora. Idolo follows that with The Double MoonSault for a two count. Dominik with a NeckBreaker. Rey and Escobar are tagged in. Rey with The Flying Seated Senton. Rey with a Hurricanrana into the middle rope. Rey launches Dominik over the top rope. Rey delivers The 619. Idolo with The Orihara MoonSault. Carrillo trips Rey from the outside. Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Vega pulls Lopez off the apron. Vega with The Triangle MoonSault. The LWO and Legado Del Fantasma starts brawling on the outside. Wilde with The Springboard Crossbody Block. Escobar with a Corner Meteora. Escobar drives Rey shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dominik grabs a steel chair. Two luchadors wearing Philadelphia Eagles masks attacks Dominik from behind. Rey sends Escobar face first into the middle rope. Rey delivers The 619. Idolo connects with The Message. Rey plants Escobar with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, the masked luchadors were indeed Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Winner: Rey Mysterio & Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Jey starts things off with The Suicide Dive. Jey drives Jimmy face first into the steel ring post. Jey with a straight right hand. Jey runs Jimmy’s face into another ring post. Jey ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Jey whips Jimmy across the ring. Jey clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope. Jey with another Suicide Dive. Jey is fired up. Jey rolls Jimmy back into the ring. Jey with The Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey goes for The Spear, but Jimmy counters with The Pop-Up Samoan Drop. Jimmy with Two Running Hip Attacks. Jimmy talks smack to the crowd. Jimmy kicks Jey in the face. Jimmy runs into a boot from Jey. Jimmy uppercuts Jey in mid-air. Jimmy with Five SuperKicks. Jimmy poses for the crowd.

Jimmy mocks Jey. Jimmy goes for The Uso Splash, but Jey ducks out of the way. Jey SuperKicks Jimmy. Jey tells Jimmy to bring it. Haymaker Exchange. Jimmy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Thrust Kick/Uppercut/Enzuigiri Exchange. Jey smiles at Jimmy. Rockers Punches. Jimmy hammers down on the back of Jey’s neck. SuperKick Exchange. Jey nails Jimmy with a Flying SuperKick. Jimmy struggles to get back on his feet. Jimmy begs for mercy as Jey was lining up one more SuperKick. Jimmy tells Jey that he’s sorry for everything. Jimmy wants Jey to shake his hand. Jey helps Jimmy get back on his feet. Jimmy SuperKicks Jey. Jimmy with The Uso Splash for a two count. Jimmy tells Jey to get up. Jey Spears Jimmy. Jey connects with The Uso Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jey Uso via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Bianca BelAir, Naomi, and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi and Asuka will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naomi applies a side headlock. Asuka whips Naomi across the ring. Sane tags herself in. Naomi avoids the double clothesline. Naomi with a Double Dropkick. Naomi with a Corner Dropkick. Naomi follows that with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Sane launches Naomi over the top rope. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick. Naomi knocks Asuka off the ring apron. Sane tugs on Naomi’s hair. Kai nails Naomi with The Pump Kick. Sane with a Diving Elbow to the outside. Sane rolls Naomi back into the ring. Sane goes into the cover for a two count. Sane tags in Asuka. Double Irish Whip. Sane drops down on the canvas. Asuka kicks Naomi in the ribs. Sane with The Axe Kick. Bulldog/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count.

Asuka pie faces Naomi. Naomi blocks a boot from Asuka. Asuka with a forearm smash. Asuka sends Naomi to the corner. Naomi kicks Asuka in the face. Naomi is displaying her fighting spirit. Naomi with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Asuka tags in Kai. Kai stops Naomi in her tracks. Naomi tags in BelAir. BelAir with two clotheslines. BelAir dropkicks Kai. BelAir with a Pendulum BackBreaker. BelAir with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir dives over Kai. BelAir with a Tilt-A-Whirl GutBuster. BelAir drops Asuka with The SpineBuster. BelAir dumps Sane on top of Damage CTRL. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Kai tugs on BelAir’s braid. Kai with a Leaping Foot Stomp in the ropes for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Asuka.

CodeBreaker/BlockBuster Combination. Asuka with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Asuka sends BelAir to the corner. Asuka with a leaping back elbow smash. Asuka tags in Kai. BelAir with forearm shivers. Damage CTRL has the numbers advantage. Damage CTRL goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but BelAir lands back on her feet. BelAir tags in Cargill. Cargill rocks Asuka with a forearm smash. Cargill drops Kai with The Big Boot. Cargill Chokeslams Asuka. Cargill catches Sane in mid-air. Cargill with a BackBreaker. Kai talks smack to Cargill. Kai ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Cargill with a Back Body Drop. Cargill with The Stinger Splash. Cargill follows that with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. BelAir goes for The KOD, but Asuka gets in the way. Asuka inadvertently blinds Sane with the mist. Naomi with The Full Nelson Bomb. BelAir whips Asuka with the braid. BelAir connects with The KOD. Cargill plants Kai with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir, Naomi, and Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Sixth Match: GUNTHER (c) w/Imperium vs. Sami Zayn For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gunther backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Gunther pie faces Zayn. Zayn with three overhand chops. Zayn ducks under a knife edge chop from Gunther. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. Zayn is lighting up Gunther’s chest. Gunther reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Gunther catches Zayn in mid-air. Gunther with a Release German Suplex. Gunther with a knife edge chop. Gunther kicks Zayn in the face. Gunther unloads two knife edge chops. Gunther bodyslams Zayn. Chop Exchange. Gunther uppercuts Zayn. Gunther with a corner clothesline. Gunther lays Zayn flat on the top turnbuckle. Gunther slaps Zayn in the chest. Gunther is choking Zayn with his boot. Gunther poses for the crowd. Gunther punches Zayn in the back. Gunther with an european uppercut. Gunther repeatedly kicks Zayn in the chest.

Second Chop Exchange. Zayn with a Running Clothesline. Gunther answers with three chops. Zayn is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Gunther shoves Zayn. Zayn kicks the right wrist of Gunther. Zayn with Two Half & Half Suplex’s. Gunther with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Third Chop Exchange. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Zayn blocks it. Zayn with three overhand chops. Zayn drops Gunther with The Tornado DDT. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Gunther counters with The Sleeper Hold. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Gunther blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Gunther reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Zayn gets back to a vertical base. Gunther with a German Suplex. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles.

Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Gunther counters with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther PowerBombs Zayn for a two count. Gunther nails Zayn with The Helluva Kick. Zayn falls into Gunther’s arms. Zayn delivers The Helluva Kick for a two count. Gunther with an Inside Out Lariat. Gunther with Two PowerBombs for a two count. Gunther talks smack to Sami’s wife. Gunther toys around with Zayn. Gunther continues to choke Zayn with his boot. Gunther repeatedly kicks Zayn in the face. Gunther drops Zayn with a Lariat. Gunther PowerBombs Zayn. Gunther with Two Flying Splashes. Zayn refuses to stay down. Gunther ascends to the top turnbuckle. Zayn nails Gunther with The Helluva Kick. Zayn connects with The Avalanche BrainBuster. Zayn plants Gunther with Two Helluva Kicks to pickup the victory. After the match, Zayn celebrates with his wife at ringside.

Winner: New WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn via Pinfall

– Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce comes out to thank the crowd. Tonight’s attendance record is 72,543 fans.

Seventh Match: Roman Reigns & The Rock w/Paul Heyman vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reigns applies a side headlock. Rolins whips Reigns across the ring. Reigns drops Rollins with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Reigns grabs a side headlock. Rollins drops down on the canvas. Rollins leapfrogs over Reigns. Rollins ducks a clothesline from Reigns. Rollins thrust kicks the midsection of Reigns. Rollins tags in Rhodes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes hammers down on the left shoulder of Reigns. Reigns reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Reigns with a corner clothesline. Reigns with a straight right hand. Reigns hammers down on the back of Rhodes neck. Reigns applies a side headlock. Rhodes whips Reigns across the ring. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. Rhodes with The Kitchen Sink. Rhodes with a forearm shivers. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Reigns. Test Of Strength. Rhodes grabs a side wrist lock. Rhodes transitions into a side headlock. Rollins tags himself in. Reigns avoids the double shoulder tackle. Reigns tags in Rock.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rock outpowers Rollins. Rollins drop steps into a side headlock. Rollins shoves Rock. Rollins taunts Rock. Strong lockup. Rock backs Rollins into the turnbuckles. Rock kicks Rollins in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Rollins sends Rock to the corner. Rock with a running clothesline. Rock tells Rhodes to bring it. Rollins tags in Rhodes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Rock. Rock kicks Rhodes in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Rhodes. Rhodes with a drop-down uppercut. Rhodes slaps Rock in the chest. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on Rock’s chest. Rhodes tags in Rollins. Rhodes and Rollins tees off on Rock. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Rollins drops Reigns with The SlingBlade. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. A pier six brawl ensues. Rhodes dumps Reigns out of the ring. Rhodes slams Reigns head on the apron. Rollins and Rock are brawling at the PRIME Station. Rhodes and Reigns are exchanging blows on the ramp. Rollins launches Rock over the ringside barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia.

Rollins and Rock are brawling in the crowd. Second Haymaker Exchange. Rhodes with a Vertical Suplex on top of the stage. Rock throws a trash can at Rollins. Rollins with elbows into the midsection of Rock. Rollins continues to pepper Rock with haymakers. Rock spits water into Rollins eyes. Rock brings Rollins back to the ringside area. Reigns throws Rhodes off the ramp. Rollins with a flying double axe handle off the barricade. Rollins slams Rock’s head on the barricade. Rollins rolls Rock back into the ring. Rollins talks smack to Rock. Reigns delivers a chop block. Rock kicks the left knee of Rollins. Reigns rolls Rollins back into the ring. Rock slams the left knee of Rollins on the canvas. Rock stomps on the left knee of Rollins. Rock repeatedly wraps the left leg of Rollins around the steel ring post. Rock tags in Reigns. Reigns stomps on the left hamstring of Rollins. Reigns slams Rollins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Reigns wraps the left leg of Rollins around the middle rope. Rock with a cheap shot from the apron. Reigns sweeps out the legs of Rollins. Reigns applies the single leg crab.

Rollins repeatedly kicks Reigns in the face. Rollins with a knife edge chop. Reigns kicks the left knee of Rollins. Reigns knocks Rhodes off the apron. Rollins clotheslines Reigns over the top rope. Rollins with a straight right hand. Rock repeatedly drives Rollins back first into the steel ring steps. Rock rolls Rollins back into the ring. Reigns taunts Rhodes. Reigns whips Rollins back first into the turnbuckles. Rock tags in Reigns. Rock sends Rollins back first into the turnbuckles. Rock tags in Reigns. Double Hammer Throw into the turnbuckles. Rock is abusing his political power during this match. Reigns HeadButts Rollins. Reigns with repeated corner clotheslines. Reigns drops Rollins with The Big Boot. Reigns poses for the crowd. Reigns goes for The Superman Punch, but Rollins counters with a NeckBreaker. Reigns tags in Rock. Rock stops Rollins in his tracks. Rock with a blatant low blow right in front of the referee. Rock scores the elbow knockdown. Rock stomps on Rollins chest. Third Haymaker Exchange. Rollins with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rollins dumps Reigns out of the ring.

Reigns wisely pulls Rhodes off the apron. Rock with a double leg takedown. Rock applies The Sharpshooter. Rhodes slaps Rock in the face. Rhodes slams Rock’s head on the top rope. Rollins SuperKicks Rock. Rollins hits The Curb Stomp. Rhodes and Reigns are tagged in. Rhodes with two haymakers. Reigns reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Reigns. Rhodes Powerslams Reigns. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick. Rhodes drops Reigns with The Cody Cutter for a two count. Reigns denies The CrossRhodes. Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick, but Reigns counters with The Superman Punch for a two count. Reigns is busted open. Reigns goes for The Spear, but Rhodes counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Rhodes tags in Rollins. Rhodes with The Super Cody Cutter. Rollins lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Rollins tells Heyman to listen to the song. Rollins goes for The Curb Stomp, but Reigns counters with a PowerBomb. Rollins denies The Spear. Rollins tags in Rhodes. SuperKick Party. Rollins with another Curb Stomp. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes for a two count. Rock pulls the referee out of the ring. Rock kicks Rollins in the gut. Rock whips Rollins into the barricade. Reigns delivers the low blow. Reigns Spears Rhodes for a two count. Rock is completely irate. Reigns transitions into a ground and pound attack. Reigns applies The Guillotine Choke. Rhodes refuses to quit. Rock trips Rhodes from the outside. Rollins breaks up the submission with The Curb Stomp. Rock dumps Rollins out of the ring. Reigns tags in Rock.

Rock pulls out The Mama Rhodes Weight Belt. Rock talks smack to Mama Rhodes. Rhodes with a toe kick. Rock answers with a right hand. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes drops Rock with The Bionic Elbow. Rock hits The SpineBuster. Rock goes for The People’s Elbow, but Rhodes counters with The Cody Cutter. Rhodes tells Rock to get up. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Reigns counters with The Superman Punch. Reigns inadvertently spears Rock. Stereo Pedigrees for a two count. Rollins with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Rhodes clears the announce table. Rock rakes the eyes of Rhodes. Rock slams Rhodes head on the ring stairs. Rock spits water at Rhodes. Rock slams Rhodes head on the spanish announce table. Rock continues to bark at Mama Rhodes. Rock goes for The Rock Bottom, but Rollins gets in the way. Rhodes with two back elbow smashes. Rhodes delivers The Rock Bottom through the announce table. Reigns Spears Rollins through the barricade. Rhodes rolls Rock back into the ring. Reigns nails Rhodes with The Drive By. Rock tags in Reigns. Reigns kicks Rhodes in the face. Reigns says that Rhodes doesn’t belong here. Fourth Haymaker Exchange. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Reigns. Rhodes with Two CrossRhodes. Rock whips Reigns with The Mama Rhodes Belt. Reigns Spears Rhodes. Reigns tags in Rock. Rock hits The Rock Bottom. Rock plants Rhodes with The People’s Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Roman Reigns & The Rock via Pinfall

