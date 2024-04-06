More spoilers, backstage news and other notes have surfaced for night one of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Fightful Select are reporting the following items for WrestleMania Saturday:

WRESTLEMANIA XL NIGHT ONE PRODUCERS, MATCH ORDER

Women’s World Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (C), Producer: TJ Wilson Referee: Shawn Bennett

6-Pack Ladder Match For the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. #DIY vs. New Catch Republic vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Judgement Day (C) Producer(s): Jamie Noble & Kenn Doane

Referees: Ryan Tran, Danilo Anfibio, Jessika Carr, Daphanie LaShaunn, and Jason Ayers

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar, Producer: Chris Park & Shane Helms, Referee: Rod Zapata

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso, Producer: Jason Jordan, Referee: Daphanie LaShaunn

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kabuki Warriors) Producer: Pete Williams & Nora Greenwald Referee: Dan Engler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER (C) – Producer: Shawn Daivari, Referee: Eddie Orengo

Attendance Announcement

Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Roman Reigns ( w/ Paul Heyman) & The Rock. Producer: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode, Referee: Chad Patton

WRESTLEMANIA XL NIGHT ONE INTERNAL NEWS AND NOTES

* In a spoiler note, NFL Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce was planned to participate in WrestleMania as of this week.

* The Rock isn’t listed for the Raw or Smackdown brands on the internal run sheet.

* For some reason, R-Truth is also not listed with Raw or Smackdown on the run sheet.

* Many within WWE are looking forward to Rock’s entrance when it gets dark

WRESTLEMANIA XL NIGHT ONE MATCH TIMES

Rhea/Becky Lynch: 25 minutes

Ladder match: 25 minutes

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio: 15 Minutes

Usos battle: 15 minutes

Six-woman tag: 15 minutes

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn: 20 minutes

Main event: 45 minutes.

