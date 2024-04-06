– Tonight, WWE is using their heated ring that was created years ago for the outdoor Wrestlemania in New Jersey. Heat will be pumped into the ring from all four corners to keep talents warm while they are performing, as it is a cold one outside in Philadelphia today.

– There were multiple drones flying above the entrance stage inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. for some cool camera angles and shots for tonight’s WrestleMania XL Saturday broadcast.

– There is a big PRIME Energy Drink truck backstage that will likely be part of Logan Paul’s entrance for his WWE United States Championship defense in the triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens tonight.

– Philadelphia Mummers will be utilized for a ring entrance tonight at the show. They take part every New Year’s Day in massive parade in Philly that dates back decades.

– Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen, a close friend of CM Punk, has been in town for the WWE festivities.

– Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist who has performed matches in WWE NXT and appeared on WWE television and premium live events in the past, was among those brought in by the company for WrestleMania XL Weekend.

– White, the band that performs Rhea Ripley’s theme song, are at WrestleMania XL for a special ring entrance planned for “Mami’s” WWE Women’s World Championship defense against Becky Lynch.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)