Below are a few notes from last night's WWE RAW in Louisville, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The working plan is for Mia Yim to still use her main ring name, but “Michin” is her new nickname

* Nikki Cross is listed internally as a member of Damage CTRL. It remains to be seen if Cross will still be listed with Damage CTRL after War Games at Survivor Series, but it is not likely

* There were several changes made to the RAW line-up. We noted before how Alpha Academy vs. Elias and Matt Riddle was changed to Chad Gable vs. Riddle. Riddle noted during a promo that Elias was away “doing rock star things” like booking their first gig together as a band, but there’s no word yet on why Elias was not there

* Another change was to the main event as WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor was originally set to be a non-title match. Also, Dominik Mysterio originally was not scheduled to wrestle, but he ended up facing Shelton Benjamin

