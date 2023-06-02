– WWE NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell is currently in Wilkes-Barre, PA for tonight’s SmackDown, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why WWE brought Mitchell to the taping and what her role will be, if any.

– Former WWE Intercontinental & United States Champion Carlito was in Orlando for WWE on Thursday, but it remains to be seen exactly why he was in town for. The veteran pro wrestler made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash last month to help fight off The Judgment Day as Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.

Carlito expressed interest in possibly doing more work with WWE coming out of Backlash. A post-show report noted how WWE officials were “very happy” with Carlito’s return as several people backstage spoke about how much he had matured since his last significant run in 2010. There had been several pitches in recent years to bring Carlito in for brief or full-time runs, and while word coming out of Backlash Weekend was that Carlito’s appearance was only a one-off, it was also said that this could always change.

