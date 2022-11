Bandido has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing AEW world title eliminator tournament.

The lucha star defeated RUSH in the opening round of this evening’s Rampage from Boston, his first major victory in AEW since officially signing with the promotion a couple of weeks ago. Bandido will now face Ethan Page, who defeated Eddie Kingston in his opening round matchup on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.