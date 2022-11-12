Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Boston featured Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Johnson in the program’s main event, a match that was made official on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Johnson put up a great effort against Cassidy’s sloth-like move-set, but in the end, he would fall victim to Cassidy’s Orange Punch (superman punch). This marks the fourth successful title defense for Cassidy after winning the gold off of PAC back at AEW’s debut show in Toronto last month.

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.