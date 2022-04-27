Lucha-libre star Bandido recently joined SO CATCH by Hal 2 for a tell-all interview, where the former ROH world champion spoke about being PWG world champion, and why he believes the popular indie federation is the best place to have a match. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On being PWG world champion and how PWG is the best place to wrestle:

Amigo, it’s like a… very good moment for me and for my career [PWG World Title win] and in that moment, my dad was with me at the place so I really enjoyed a lot both times, BOLA and tournament. My dad is always with me so, for me, PWG is the best place in the world to take a match.

How much Hayabusa has influenced him as a wrestler:

He was the first Japanese luchador that I’ve seen in my life. Also, I remember, Stuka is my first teacher in the wrestling business so, he [had a] phone, I remember that and he put the videos with Hayabusa highlights so when I saw that, oh my God, I wanted to do it but he was, in that moment, my inspiration and some day, I want to be like him.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)