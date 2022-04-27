AEW star and ECW legend Taz took to Twitter earlier today revealing that he has just undergone his first stem-cell treatment for his injured knee. The Human Suplex Machine writes, “First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be!”

First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be! pic.twitter.com/tcFiD6z8Ix — 13 (@OfficialTAZ) April 26, 2022

Serena Deeb was also active on Twitter today, and send a warning to rival Hikaru Shida ahead of their Philadelphia Street Fight on tomorrow’s Dynamite. She writes, “Uncaged I am your biggest challenge to date. No ropes or chains can stop me from delivering your fate tomorrow. Your demise. Anything goes. See you tomorrow, Shida.”