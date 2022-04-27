AEW Dark Results 4/26/22

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (49-22) Red Velvet vs. (0-1) Dulce Tormenta

Velvet with a waist lock go-behind. Velvet brings Tormenta down to the mat for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Velvet applies a side headlock. Velvet with a side headlock takeover. Tormenta answers with a headscissors neck lock. Velvet grabs a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Tormenta with the sunset flip for a one count. Tormenta ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Tormenta thrust kicks the midsection of Velvet. Velvet drops Tormenta with a Leg Lariat. Tormenta hits The Three Amigas. Tormenta plays to the crowd. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet shoves Tormenta off the ropes. Velvet connects with The Windmill Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (50-22) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Second Match: (9-12) Lee Moriarty w/Matt Sydal vs. (12-76) Serpentico

Serpentico attacks Moriarty before the bell rings. Serpentico sends Moriarty to the corner. Moriarty side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Serpentico. Moriarty with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Moriarty applies an arm-bar. Moriarty goes into the lateral press for a one count. Moriarty applies a waist lock. Serpentico with three sharp elbow strikes. Moriarty with a Modified Swing. Serpentico shoves Moriarty. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Moriarty clotheslines Serpentico. Moriarty goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico side steps Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Moriarty slams Serpentico’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico answers with a Top Rope Stunner. Serpentico clotheslines the back of Moriarty’s neck. Serpentico poses for the crowd.

Serpentico punches Moriarty. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Moriarty reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico dives over Moriarty. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick. Serpentico drops Moriarty with The DDT. Serpentico follows that with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Serpentico applies The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Moriarty with an arm-drag escape. Moriarty hyperextends the left shoulder of Serpentico. Moriarty with The Back Drop Driver. Moriarty with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Moriarty with a corner clothesline. Moriarty drops Serpentico with The Big Boot for a two count. Moriarty goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico rolls Moriarty over for a two count. Moriarty with a Discus Palm Strike. Moriarty connects with The Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-12) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

Third Match: (34-11) Anna Jay & (8-21) Skye Blue vs. (33-26) The Bunny & (0-3) Raychell Rose

Jay avoids the sneak attack from Bunny. Stereo Irish Whip. Stereo Elbow Smashes. Jay with a running elbow smash to Bunny. Jay with The Rolling Elbow. Jay sends Bunny to the corner. Jay with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay with The Northern Lights Suplex. Jay follows that with a Running BlockBuster for a two count. Jay with forearm shivers. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Jay. Rose tugs on Jay’s hair. Jay takes a swipe at Rose. Bunny clotheslines Jay. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny with a Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Bunny stomps on the left hand of Jay. Bunny knocks Blue off the ring apron. Jay with desperation forearms. Bunny drives her knee into the midsection of Jay. Jay with an inside cradle for a two count. Jay ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Jay with the backslide cover for a two count. Bunny with a diving clothesline.

Bunny applies The Cobra Clutch. Bunny with two knee lifts. Bunny poses for the crowd. Bunny argues with the referee. Chop Exchange. Bunny delivers the greco roman eye poke. Bunny slams Jay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny is choking Jay with her boot. Bunny tags in Rose. Rose with a knife edge chop. Rose with a forearm smash. Rose whips Jay across the ring. Jay drops Rose with a Flatliner. Jay tags in Blue. Blue with two running forearm smashes. Blue ducks a clothesline from Rose. Blue with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue blocks a boot from Rose. Blue sends Rose face first into the canvas. Rose blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Bunny SuperKicks Blue. Blue sends Bunny tumbling to the floor. Blue tags in Jay. Jay connects with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay makes Rose tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (35-11) Anna Jay & (9-21) Skye Blue via Submission

Fourth Match: (62-31) Pentagon Jr. w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (42-35) QT Marshall w/The Factory

Cero Miedo. Marshall kicks Pentagon in the gut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall whips Pentagon across the ring. Pentagon kicks Marshall in the chest. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Pentagon with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Marshall regroups on the outside. Pentagon gets distracted by Solow. Pentagon avoided the cheap shot from Marshall. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades for a two count. Pentagon repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Marshall denies The Package PileDriver. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Pentagon goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Marshall counters with a forearm smash. Marshall ties Pentagon’s mask to the middle rope. Marshall repeatedly kicks Pentagon in the back.

Solow attacks Pentagon behind the referee’s back. Solow runs away from Abrahantes. Marshall puts Pentagon on the top turnbuckle. Marshall tees off on Pentagon. Marshall mocks Pentagon. Pentagon kicks out the legs of Marshall. Pentagon with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Pentagon and Marshall are trading back and forth shots. Chop Exchange. Pentagon with forearm shivers. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall pie faces Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Marshall. Pentagon gets Marshall in position for The Sacrifice. The referee gets distracted by Solow. Pentagon SuperKicks Solow off the ring apron. Nick Comoroto Spears Pentagon behind the referee’s back. Marshall hooks the outside leg for a two count. Pentagon denies The Diamond Cutter. Marshall with a back elbow smash. Pentagon SuperKicks Marshall in mid-air. Pentagon connects with The Sacrifice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (63-31) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (31-3) Abadon vs. (0-7) Charlette Renegade w/Robyn Renegade

Abadon with two toe kicks. Abadon with a knee lift. Charlette decks Abadon with a back elbow smash. Abadon screams at Charlette. Charlette kicks Abadon in the gut. Charlette uppercuts Abadon. Abadon reverses out of the irish whip from Charlette. Charlette ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Charlette applies a waist lock. Abadon denies The O’Connor Roll. Charlette goes for The Sunset Flip, but Abadon counters with a Seated Senton. Abadon drops Charlette with The Famouser. Abadon with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (3-0) The Hardy Boyz, (12-10) Top Flight, (70-29) Frankie Kazarian vs. (38-37) Private Party, (46-30) The Blade, (52-27) Max Caster, (31-43) Angelico In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Frankie Kazarian and Angelico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico drop steps into a side headlock. Angelic reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian drops Angelico with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angelico kicks Kazarian in the gut. Angelico tags in Blade. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies a wrist lock. Kazarian tags in Dante. Dante with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dante applies a hammerlock. Blade decks Dante with a back elbow smash. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade punches Dante. Blade works on the left shoulder of Dante. Dante tags out to Darius. Double Dropkick. Darius applies a wrist lock. Blade drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Blade sends Darius to the corner. Darius dives over Blade. Kassidy made the blind tag. Darius scores the forearm knockdown. Darius with a drop toe hold. Darius tags in Dante.

Dante with another Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Dante kicks Kassidy in the chest. Matt and Caster are tagged in. Matt with forearm shivers. Matt repeatedly slams Caster’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Matt applies a wrist lock. Matt tags in Jeff. Jeff with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Somersault Senton/Fist Drop Combination. Stereo Toe Kicks. Double Vertical Suplex. Jeff with a double leg take down. A pair of leg drops from The Hardy’s for a two count. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Bowens trips Jeff from the outside. Caster attacks Jeff from behind. Caster repeatedly stomps on Jeff’s back. Caster tags in Blade. Blade repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Jeff. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade is choking Jeff with his boot. Blade tags in Angelico. Angelico grapevines the legs of Jeff. Matt breaks up the submission hold. Angelico tags in Quen.

Quen repeatedly stomps on Jeff’s chest. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen drags Jeff to the corner. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with the elbow for a two count. Kassidy uses the middle rope as a weapon. Kassidy with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Kassidy pulls Jeff down to the mat. Kassidy goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Jeff ducks out of the way. Kassidy knocks Matt off the apron. Jeff creates distance with a Back Body Drop. Jeff tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with two running forearm smashes. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian kicks Kassidy in the chest. Kazarian with a Discus Lariat. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian drops Quen with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian bodyslams Angelico. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Blade and Caster suffers the same fate as Angelico. Private Party fires back with Two Pump Kicks. Double Enzuigiri. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy punches Kazarian in the back.

Private Party goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian with the roll through escape. Kazarian tags in Darius. Darius with The SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Darius with a Double Tiger Feint Kick. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Dante rolls Quen back into the ring. Darius with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. The AFO clears the ring. Angelico with an Overhead Kick. Blade rocks Darius with a forearm smash. Caster with a back fist. SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Kazarian hits The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian launches Angelico over the top rope. Kazarian with The Slingshot Cutter. Blade clotheslines Kazarian over the top rope. Dante backflips over Blade. Darius with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante SuperKicks Blade. Darius with The Slingshot Flatliner. Caster responds with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dante with a SpringBoard ShotGun Dropkick. Quen with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Quen argues with the referee. Darius drills Quen with The BrainBuster. Darius tags in Matt. Matt kicks Quen in the chest. Matt connects with The Twist Of Fate. Matt tags in Jeff. Jeff plants Quen with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) The Hardy Boyz, (13-10) Top Flight and (71-29) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

