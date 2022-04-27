Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he noted he’s working with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company for a new project.

“I’m going to be doing some work with Rock’s company coming up soon. We’re going to go back and look at the territories. I’m not sure of the platform that it’s going to be airing on, but I was really happy to have the opportunity to participate. It will be a nice little gig. I think I’m going to be joined by Jake, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase. We’re going to look at the Mid-South territory first, so it should be fun.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription