Bandido has wrestled all around the world, but the former ROH world champion admits he would like to go to WWE.

The Luchadore spoke on this topic during a recent interview with SO CATCH By Hal 2, where he recalled trying out for the federation several years earlier, an experience he remembers very vividly.

At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They give me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good to have friend. I love you amigo… He’s very nice, he’s very nice.

Bandido made his AEW debut in a Dynamite matchup against Chris Jericho. He would be officially signed by Tony Khan shortly after. Reflecting on the match, Bandido says working with The Ocho was fantastic.

I have bruises so he (Chris Jericho) broke my mouth and he kick very strong, my nose and I think that is a very important and fantastic night for me. AEW is like a dream to me, to my life. When I took a match against Chris Jericho, that was fantastic. Fantastic match, fantastic night, everything was amazing. I really, really enjoy. Yeah (I was contacted for it several days before). I was landing in Denver Sunday, the morning and they called me, ‘Hey, you can come to AEW.’ ‘Okay, yeah, I wanna do it. That’s perfect. See you on Wednesday’ and it’s oh, okay… Easy deal. Thank you very much. Thank you Mr. Tony (Khan).

Bandido did injure his neck at the PWG BOLA tournament at the beginning of the year. Click here for the latest update on his condition. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)