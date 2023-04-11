Four matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark episode will feature Matt Taven vs. Brian Pillman Jr., plus Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante in women’s division action. Lee Johnson, Josh Woods and others will also be in action.

These AEW Dark matches were taped on March 24 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Spoilers can be found here. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

* Josh Woods vs. Daisy K

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Li

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Matt Taven

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

