Next Tuesday night, the NXT World Champion comes face-to-face with his next challenger for the final time before they meet in the ring with the gold on-the-line.

During this week’s episode of NXT on USA, Baron Corbin appeared on the big screen after Ilja Dragunov defeated Nathan Frazer in singles action.

Corbin taunted Dragunov, saying he has everything except the NXT World Championship, while all “The Mad Dragon” has is the NXT World Championship. He claims when he takes it from him at NXT Deadline 2023, he will finally have everything and Dragunov will have nothing.

It was announced by Corbin that he and Dragunov will go face-to-face for the final time next Tuesday night. The segment was later confirmed by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.