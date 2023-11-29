A challenge has been issued for a big mixed-tag-team match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network program from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, main roster WWE Superstars from the RAW brand, Alpha Academy appeared.

The group turned up in a backstage segment where Chad Gable addressed coming up short to Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup Championship match on NXT, before the group issued a formal challenge for a six-person mixed tag-team match against Noam Dar and The Meta-Four for next week’s show.

Later in the show, Noam Dar and The Meta-Four responded and said it will be Dar, Oro Mensah and Lash Legend taking on Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri next week in the mixed tag bout.

