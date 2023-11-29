The final two NXT Iron Survivor Challenge competitors will be decided next Tuesday night.

As noted, Bron Breakker beat Eddy Thorpe in what was believed to be the final qualifying match on NXT this week to join Dijak, Trick Williams and Josh Briggs in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023.

For the women, Kelani Jordan bested Kiana James thanks to an assist from Roxanne Perez to join Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend and Blair Davenport in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the 12/9 PLE.

In an update, it was announced in a backstage segment on this week’s NXT on USA show per Shawn Michaels that next week’s NXT TV will feature “Last Chance Matches” with everyone who didn’t qualify in bouts over the past weeks getting one final shot, with one match for the men and one for the women. The winners will join the previously announced competitors in the final two spots at NXT Deadline in the Iron Survivor Challenge men’s and women’s matches.

