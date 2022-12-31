Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown was newsworthy as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned to WWE TV.

There were also some notable names in attendance. Pwinsider.com reports that Ric Flair was backstage at the show.

Also, Titus O’Neil, who now works as a WWE Global Ambassador, shared a photo of himself hugging Dave Bautista (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also in the picture.

#SmackDown Was Awesome tonight and always Great to see all of my @WWE Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V7qtVc8H6x — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 31, 2022

Batista had his retirement match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 and has found a lot of success in his acting career.