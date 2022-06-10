WWE Legend Batista recently underwent surgery to repair a torn quad and torn meniscus.

The Animal took to Instagram this month and revealed that he underwent surgery in mid-May. He thanked Dr. Wilk and Dr. Emblom of Champion Sports Medicine/Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, AL, as well as trainer/therapist Heather Prahl.

“Exactly 14 weeks post surgery for a torn quad tendon and torn meniscus. Thanks to @wilk_kevin Dr @bentonemblom and @heatherprahl_at I was able to keep on truckin .. And now I think its safe to say that I’M BACK IN BINESS! [muscle flex emoji] #DreamChaser even if I’m limping! [laughing emoji] #LimpingInHot #guardiansofthegalaxy #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3,” he wrote earlier this month.

Batista is staying busy with Hollywood these days.

We noted back in April how Batista was profiled by The Tampa Bay Times for his new DC Society Ink tattoo studio in Tampa. It was noted then that Batista planned to wrap filming on “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” in Atlanta by the end of April, and then film a Guardians Christmas special that will air on Disney+ later this year. Guardians 3 will be Batista’s last installment in the film franchise.

After filming for Guardians, Batista then traveled to Philadelphia to film M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” film. He was then set to film the “Dune” sequel and a buddy cop comedy with Jason Momoa by the end of the summer. Batista also has the “Universe’s Most Wanted” sci-fi film, the “In the Lost Lands” action-adventure movie, and the “Groove Tails” animated film in the works.

Batista is still due for a future WWE Hall of Fame induction, but there’s no word on if it will happen in 2023 in at WrestleMania Hollywood or not. He was originally scheduled to be inducted in 2020, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19. It was then announced that the 2020 Class would be inducted alongside the 2021 Class at the induction ceremony held during WrestleMania 37 Weekend, but Batista removed his name from the list due to previous obligations, revealing that WWE honored his request to induct him at a future ceremony.

