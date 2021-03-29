WWE superstar Bayley was the most recent guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including advice former Divas champion AJ Lee gave to her, and how the rumors of her dating Finn Balor are untrue. Highlights are below.

On advice that AJ Lee gave her:

I think the training and the promos always got to me. Coming home to an empty studio [apartment] and being so far away from home, I was homesick. I didn’t feel comfortable. Like, I didn’t feel cozy, and I wasn’t eating right. I was really like this isn’t wrestling. At that time, it was really hard. They were telling us to wrestle like a girl. I just didn’t understand it. I’m like, why did you hire me for my wrestling if you’re not going to us wrestle like that. It was hard to balance it. I’ve put over AJ Lee so much, but she’s the one who was like, ‘Just stick to you. Be you. As long as you stay true to who you are, you just have to be patient, kind of.’ That was maybe six months in, and I was just struggling up until then until she said it was ok for me to be myself.

On the rumors that she and Finn Balor were in a relationship:

Oh, my God! Well, we had an awesome story… it wasn’t even a storyline. We kind of made it up ourselves in NXT. He sprained his ankle, so he wasn’t having a match. Everybody thought it would be funny if I did his entrance cause my character was just so, whatever. And then they loved it so much it got so many views on YouTube, and then he did my entrance, and then they started teaming us up together on NXT shows. I think people liked it because it was such different characters. He was The Demon, and teaming us up together was insane. One time – I got in trouble with this in my past relationship – we took a picture with his parents, and people were like, ‘Oh, my God, are they really together?’ We’re obviously aren’t married. He’s married to a beautiful woman, and he seems so happy. That was so much fun. We had so much fun with each other.

On dream opponents:

Lita is obviously the main one. She was my hero growing up. That would be a full-circle moment, for sure,” she responded. “I also love Victoria. When she was in the Rumble, I was like, beat me up! Let’s do this! I would love to wrestle her as well as far as the legends/women from the past. I feel like I praise the same people all the time – the same people who still haven’t had that spotlight – Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, [and] I love Ruby Riott as well. They’re basically so talented, you know, and nobody gets to see it yet in the way that they think and talk about wrestling and their passion for it. That’s what draws me.

