Monday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW from Laredo, TX was also the 20th anniversary celebration for John Cena. The show ended with Becky Lynch winning a Second Chance Elimination Qualifier to secure her spot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, last eliminating Doudrop to get the win. The match also featured Xia Li, Tamina Snuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Shayna Baszler.

After RAW went off the air, Lynch took the mic and discussed Cena’s return. Lynch said she hopes everyone enjoyed 20 years of Cena but she didn’t need a pep talk from Cena at RAW to know that she is the living embodiment of Never Give Up, because there have been many times in recent months where Lynch has been down, but she was never out, not for a second.

Lynch continued and accused Asuka, Adam Pearce, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and others of keeping her down, even though her resume speaks for itself, even though she has made history and changed the game forever, even though that should’ve meant she automatically had a match at Money In the Bank, but none of that matters.

Lynch said what does matter is her comeback story, and that is happening now. Lynch declared that she is the definition of Hustle, Loyalty and Respect, and she thinks the other RAW competitors should respect the fact that she just kicked their asses. Lynch then slammed down the mic and posed for the crowd to end the post-show segment.

Lynch tweeted after the show and sent a message to Cena.

“Good to see you @JohnCena. I thought I told you three years ago, this is my show now. (But you’re welcome anytime),” she wrote.

Cena has not responded to Lynch as of this writing.

Lynch will now join Asuka, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Saturday in Las Vegas. MITB will also see Belair defend her title against Carmella.

