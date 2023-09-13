Becky Lynch is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s NXT main event saw Lynch defeat Tiffany Stratton to capture the NXT Women’s Title for the first time in her career. The hard-fought back & forth match, which aired past 10:05pm, went in and out of the ring, and ended clean by pinfall after Lynch dodged the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and then followed up with a Man-Handle Slam.

This is Lynch’s first reign with the title in her lengthy career, despite two years in NXT. Stratton began her first run at NXT Battleground on May 28 by defeating Lyra Valkyria in tournament finals to win the vacant title. Stratton held the strap for 107 recognized days.

With tonight’s win, Lynch becomes the sixth WWE Grand Slam Women’s Champion in history. Lynch won the NXT Women’s Title, the RAW Women’s Title, the SmackDown Women’s Title, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to earn the Grand Slam accolade. Lynch joins the following Superstars in the elite class of WWE Grand Slam Women’s Champions: Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Below are several shots from tonight’s main event title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

