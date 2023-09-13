Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin is now official for WWE NXT No Mercy. This will be their first match together.

Corbin and Breakker have had issues for weeks now. This week’s NXT saw Corbin try to congratulate Breakker on how he destroyed Von Wagner last week, but they had words as the tension picked up and Breakker challenged Corbin to a match at No Mercy, promising to leave the arena the same way Wagner did last week. Corbin ended up slapping Breakker, and this led to back & force face slaps until security hit the ring to pull them apart. WWE later confirmed Breakker vs. Corbin for No Mercy.

The 2023 NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

British Rounds Rules Match for the NXT Heritage Cup

Global Heritage Invitational winner vs. Noam Dar (c)

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

