In a recent tweet, Becky Lynch wished her fans a very happy new year and noted that 2022 would mark the 20th anniversary of her debut in professional wrestling. She also mentioned that 2022 has so far been her favorite year in her career and thanked her supporters for helping her along the way.

Lynch recently stated her wish to one day work in Hollywood. It will be interesting to see if she eventually leaves WWE for Hollywood.

“Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople.”