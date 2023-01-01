On “Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed one of his personal favorite wrestling matches/moments of 2022.

He named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns beating Drew McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle in September — WWE’s first premium live event held in a stadium in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

“I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was one of my favorites. Called a lot of spots but they fooled my on that finish. That false finish, they got me on that. Called the ref bump, called a few other spots near the end, but they hooked me on the finish — got me a little bit.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc