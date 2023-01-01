Leading Up to Shinsuke Nakamura vs.The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s ‘The New Year’ event on Sunday, there was a press conference held with the two talents.

Nakamura went over in the contest. During it, the WWE star was asked if he is going to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 while he’s in Japan.

“No, I don’t plan to [attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17]… I haven’t been approached about it, unfortunately (laughs).”

Quotes via POST Wrestling