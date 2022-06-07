Dana Brooke is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW saw Brooke face Becky Lynch in a singles match. However, Akira Tozawa interrupted with his WWE 24/7 Title while being chased by R-Truth, Tamina Snuka and Reggie. Tozawa backed away into the ring but Brooke rolled him up for the title win.

Lynch then announced that no one is winning titles in her matches anymore, so she demanded Brooke put her 24/7 Title on the line, and she did. That match ended with Brooke pinning Lynch to retain, thanks to interference from Asuka.

This is Brooke’s 5th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Tozawa began his 14th reign back on the May 30 RAW by pinning Tamina. He held the title for 7 days in this latest reign.

As seen in the video below, Sarah Schreiber stopped Brooke for comments after RAW.

“I feel like I am on top of a mountain,” Brooke said of her big night. “It feels amazing. I have to admit, Becky is one of the best, but I did defeat her tonight, with the help of Asuka, my sexy muscle friend. But you know what? Dana does it 24/7, gotta go!”

Below are several related shots from RAW:

