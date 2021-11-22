RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to headline tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Lynch took to Twitter to issue a pre-match statement.

“Tonight, I prove to the one person who refuses to admit it that I am the best to ever do it. #SurvivorSeries #GOAT,” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Survivor Series coverage at this link. Below is Lynch’s full tweet:

