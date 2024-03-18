Becky Lynch meets POTUS.

The WWE superstar was in attendance at the White House for today’s Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, where she, along with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, met Joe Biden. Lynch later shared a photo with Biden on social media, adding that he’s rooting for her to defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

It was an honor to represent Ireland & @WWE for St. Patrick’s Day at the @whitehouse. @POTUS said Becky Balboa is winning it all in Philly, had myself a pint, and even classed up the library with a little gift.

