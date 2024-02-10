“The Man” is ready for “Mami.”

Following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event this past Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., Becky Lynch spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture for an interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star commented on her on-stage confrontation with the WWE Women’s World Champion at the first promotional media event for this year’s WrestleMania.

“It’s a chance to take that title, where it is sitting happily on her shoulder, not being threatened very much because she avoids it at all costs, whether she will attack somebody before the bell, or maybe she’ll have Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] interfere,” Lynch said. “There is an interesting thing there. Two of her little gang, I’ve known them for 21 years. You have to ask, when it comes down to it, and it will come down to it, which side are they going to be on? Really, for me, it is taking that title and making it relevant again. She’s been walking around, ‘I’m the best. I’m the greatest.’ You don’t do anything. You don’t defend it.”

Lynch continued, “You just walk around holding it like it’s a little trophy. She has all the potential, she has all the goods, she’s great. She has a natural finesse, but I have a scrappiness and a heart and a passion that is undeniable that I don’t think she can compete with. I want that. I want our champion to have heart and to care. The question is, is that title not represented because Rhea doesn’t care or because she’s lazy, which one is it? We’re going to find out.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.