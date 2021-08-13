WWE filed a trademark related to Becky Lynch on August 9th.

It was for “The Man” under merchandising purposes. Here is the description:

Lynch, who hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since last year after becoming pregnant with her first child, is expected to make her return in the fall.