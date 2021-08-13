AEW superstar Jungle Boy was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how his pairing with Christian Cage came about. Highlights are below.

On working with Christian and what he’s learned from him so far:

You know, that kind of just came about organically [pairing with Christian Cage]. That was not really in the books I don’t think. You know, we were both a part of this Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing and I think that was kind of just supposed to be where it ended and then we kind of had this cool kind of connection. I felt — I don’t know. I feel some weird connection to him and he’s a really cool guy. He’s a quiet guy which when he first came around, he didn’t really say a lot and I wasn’t really sure what he thought of the whole thing, and I feel like I’m not always the most talkative guy either so I got that. But over time he’s kind of opened up and we started talking more and now we’ve kind of been put together, it’s really cool because he kind of has all the pieces I feel like I’m missing as a wrestler, in terms of the style that I’ve kind of tried to emulate is a lot more kind of new-school and all that crazy stuff and moves and all that which I love. I’m all about that. But I feel like more with, as you were saying, how he puts his matches together and just the way he thinks about things is so different than kind of everyone in my age range or experience level so it’s cool to be able to get that from him and kind of pair it with what I’m doing.