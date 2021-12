The dark main event after Friday’s WWE SmackDown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles saw Sasha Banks defeat RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair in a non-title Fatal 4 Way.

The finish to the match saw Banks land a rare pin on Lynch. Lynch’s last televised pinfall defeat was also to Banks, on the October 15 SmackDown.

Below are a few shots from the dark main event:

DARK MATCH: Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kAnBHy0kcu — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 11, 2021

you think you can come to Sasha Banks’ show and win? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0LU1ld0dOa — mister j (@brandnewdrip) December 11, 2021

Dark match #SmackDown Becky vs sasha vs bianca vs charlotte pic.twitter.com/RR4fbkAbFb — Alpha➐ (@BearishBullsCEO) December 11, 2021

