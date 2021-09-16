Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to beat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title on Monday’s WWE Raw.

Becky Lynch talked about the big win during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“E is the best. He has talked me off many a ledge, many a ledge when I was down and couldn’t get my foot in WWE, E was always there to make me laugh because he’s one of the funniest dudes you’ll ever meet, and be so kind and patient. He’s got this calming energy that when you sit beside him, he just makes you feel better and calm and hopeful. This new era of E in WWE brings a lot of hope to not only the company, the business, but the world.”

H/T to Fightful