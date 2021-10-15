Becky Lynch did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote her WWE SmackDown Women’s Title defense against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at WWE Crown Jewel. Here are the highlights:

Wrestling Banks on tonight’s SmackDown:

“Sasha Banks has been kicking me out of rings since 2016, and every time she does it, it just grinds my gears a little more,” says Lynch, the reigning SmackDown women’s champion. “She did it last month at Extreme Rules, and now she’s in for an a—whooping. I whooped her a– back in 2019, and she still has nightmares from that Hell in a Cell match,” Lynch says. “I’m going to beat her on SmackDown, I’m going to beat her again at Crown Jewel and I’m going to take pleasure in doing it.”

