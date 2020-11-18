– The USA Network will air a special edition of The Last Ride tonight at 10pm ET, right after WWE NXT goes off the air. This will be a one-hour version of the recent WWE Network docuseries on The Undertaker.

– WWE posted this behind-the-scenes footage from the recent photo shoot where several WWE Superstars dressed up as The Undertaker to celebrate his 30th anniversary. The shoot features Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, AJ Styles, and Zelina Vega.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.