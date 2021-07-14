WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she spoke about her husband, Edge, returning to in-ring action in 2019 after being retired due to a neck injury.

“The documentary shows a little bit of it. What you see on the screen is 2% of it. It’s been years and years of the work he’s put in, pretty much since 2018, trying to get himself physically and mentally ready to do this. Me as a wife, it has been jarring. It has been difficult because I had for almost 10 years wrapped my head around the fact that if he gets in a car accident, he could die. If he falls the wrong way, he could die. We were told all these things that really made me terrified for Adam to be in a dangerous situation.

Even mountain biking, I was nervous and uncomfortable. I love him and I don’t want anything to happen to him. Then when he starts contemplating this wrestling thing, I’m like, ‘Are you nuts? Maybe we should go to a psychiatrist instead of Dr. Maroon.’ He just knew himself, and he knew his body more than I did. I said, ‘There’s two things I need to see before any of this can happen. This is as your wife, and I will be the big heavy on this and say no because we have two kids. I have to see this with my own eyes, number one, and then I have to hear this from the best in the world. I have to hear from our team that you will be ok. I have to see it. I have to see you move around, and I have to see it with my own eyes to be convinced that this is real.’ He did both, so what can I do?”