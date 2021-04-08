Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 on Sunday where he defends the WWE Universal Title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match.

Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a wide range of topics. During it, she discussed Edge working the main event of WrestleMania.

“So, I love my career. I love being a wrestler. I can’t stress that enough. However, my most important job and role in my life has been to be a wife and a mother. Adam has this goal, this dream, again that was ripped away from him. We had to adjust very abruptly. This thing, the only thing he’s ever wanted to do in his life, was taken away from him. Then, we had this inkling, this teeny crack in the door where Adam might be able to return to the ring and wrap things up on his terms. I’ve learned over the years never to doubt Adam and the things that he can manifest with his will, his sheer will. It doesn’t surprise me that we are here, in this moment, that he’s going to basically be in the position that everybody that gets in this business dreams of. No matter what company you work for, no matter where you’ve been internationally, the main event of WrestleMania is the pinnacle of our business. If you were a little kid dreaming of doing this, that is the ultimate end game. To be the wife in this situation, I’m just happy I can be there in a supportive role. It’s not like a supportive role where it’s just going to be on WrestleMania night. It’s a day in day out grind. I’ve had to make sure that I am there for Adam, whatever he needs. I’m going to be there Sunday night in the same exact role because I love him and I want him to have what he wants.”