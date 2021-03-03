Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill in a mixed-tag team match have been booked for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The betting odds for the match have been released, courtesy of Bet Online. The current odds call for Shaq and Jade as the favorites at -150 while Rhodes and Velvet are the +108 underdogs. Here is the current card for the show:

FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho and MJF to hold Revolution press conference

Paul Wight to make his first appearance

Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. John Silver & Hangman Page

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: 10 vs. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens

Finals of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami