Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill in a mixed-tag team match have been booked for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
The betting odds for the match have been released, courtesy of Bet Online. The current odds call for Shaq and Jade as the favorites at -150 while Rhodes and Velvet are the +108 underdogs. Here is the current card for the show:
FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
Chris Jericho and MJF to hold Revolution press conference
Paul Wight to make his first appearance
Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. John Silver & Hangman Page
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: 10 vs. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens
Finals of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami