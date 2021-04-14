Even though it’s only April, the betting odds for who will be champion in WWE in all of the divisions at the end of the year have been released.

You can check out the odds, courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag):

Universal Champion at the End of 2021

Roman Reigns 2/5

Seth Rollins 5/1

Cesaro 7/1

Daniel Bryan 7/1

Big E 8/1

Apollo Crews 9/1

Edge 10/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1

Karrion Kross 14/1

Jey Uso 16/1

The Rock 20/1

Murphy 40/1

Otis 40/1

Sami Zayn 40/1

WWE Champion at the End of 2021

Drew McIntyre 7/4

Bobby Lashley 5/2

Brock Lesnar 5/1

The Fiend 5/1

AJ Styles 6/1

Braun Strowman 7/1

Keith Lee 8/1

Randy Orton 8/1

Sheamus 10/1

Karrion Kross 14/1

Riddle 14/1

Omos 20/1

Damien Priest 33/1

Samoa Joe 33/1

Elias 40/1

Jeff Hardy 40/1

The Miz 40/1

Shane McMahon 100/1

Vince McMahon 100/1

Raw Women’s Champion at the End of 2021

Rhea Ripley 7/4

Charlotte Flair 9/4

Alexa Bliss 3/1

Becky Lynch 4/1

Asuka 5/1

Shayna Baszler 7/1

Ronda Rousey 8/1

Io Shirai 9/1

Mandy Rose 16/1

Peyton Royce 20/1

Nia Jax 25/1

Dana Brooke 33/1

Lacey Evans 33/1

Lana 33/1

Naomi 33/1

Nikki Cross 33/1

Stephanie McMahon 50/1

Smackdown Women’s Champion at the End of 2021

Bianca Belair 5/4

Sasha Banks 5/2

Bayley 3/1

Becky Lynch 4/1

Carmella 8/1

Ronda Rousey 8/1

Io Shirai 9/1

Billie Kay 33/1

Liv Morgan 33/1

Mickie James 33/1

Natalya 33/1

Ruby Riott 33/1

Tamina 33/1