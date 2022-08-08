Impact Wrestling holds its Emergence special this Friday night at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. It will air on Impact Plus and YouTube.

BetOnline has released the odds for some of the matches that can be bet on, as seen below:

World Championship Match

Josh Alexander (c) -800 (1/8)

Alex Shelley +450 (9/2)

Knockouts World Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) -500 (1/5)

Mia Yim +325 (13/4)

Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match

VXT -300 (1/3)

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c) +200 (2/1)

10-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More -140 (5/7)

BULLET CLUB +100 (1/1)

Tag Team Match

Chris Sabin & Kushida -180 (5/9)

Violent By Design +140 (7/5)

Singles Match

Steve Maclin -150 (2/3)

Sami Callihan +110 (11/10)