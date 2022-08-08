Impact Wrestling holds its Emergence special this Friday night at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. It will air on Impact Plus and YouTube.
BetOnline has released the odds for some of the matches that can be bet on, as seen below:
World Championship Match
Josh Alexander (c) -800 (1/8)
Alex Shelley +450 (9/2)
Knockouts World Championship Match
Jordynne Grace (c) -500 (1/5)
Mia Yim +325 (13/4)
Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match
VXT -300 (1/3)
Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c) +200 (2/1)
10-Man Tag Team Match
Honor No More -140 (5/7)
BULLET CLUB +100 (1/1)
Tag Team Match
Chris Sabin & Kushida -180 (5/9)
Violent By Design +140 (7/5)
Singles Match
Steve Maclin -150 (2/3)
Sami Callihan +110 (11/10)