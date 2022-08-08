Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 468,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 24.8% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 375,000 viewers for the Fight for The Fallen show.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 36.36% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 37.06% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #23 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #64 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #74 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the best total audience since the post-Forbidden Door episode on July 1. There was no major sports competition for Rampage this past week. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 24.8% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 36.36% from the previous week.

On Patrol on Reelz topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.19 key demo rating, also drawing 979,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.892 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3 million viewers, also drawing a 0.31 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.49 rating, also drawing 2.093 million viewers.

Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage aired from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, with the following line-up advertised – Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner in a World Title Eliminator Match, Leila Grey vs. Madison Rayne, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth, plus AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese in a Street Fight, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.