Speaking with Luke Owen of WrestleTalk at a recent BT Sport event, Bianca Belair discussed her ultimate goal in WWE is to defeat all Four Horsewomen.
She will get the chance to wrestle Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38:
“It’s crazy because I feel like I did have a very great year in 2021, a very fast great year, but I feel like I’m still only at the tip of the iceberg, so I’m very excited to see what the future has to hold and the potential that’s there, I’m excited. I just live for the moments, I live for the big moments, I live to be a part of every single moment, and do my job well, whether it’s main eventing at WrestleMania or going to SummerSlam and losing in 26 seconds but finding a way to come out on top and have everyone behind me. In that moment, I feel like I really have gotten the chance to show who Bianca Belair is, even without a title, and show that I still am the EST of WWE.
“So my goal is to just be in all the big moments and always come out on top. And eventually beat, and pin, all four horsewomen. That’s a goal of mine. I got Bayley, I got Sasha, Becky and Charlotte are next, so two out of four. That’s my long-term goal.”