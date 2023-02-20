Bianca Belair is coming off two straight wins at WrestleMania, and this year she’s looking to make it three in a row.
The EST will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka at the Showcase of the Immortals, a match that was confirmed following The Empress of Tomorrow’s victory at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday.
Prior to the Royal Rumble last month, Belair spoke with Fightful about what a third-straight title match at WrestleMania means for her career. Highlights from that chat can be found below.
On her success at the last two WrestleManias:
I’m excited. Like you said, to main event the first one and then the second one I came out with a HBCU band and then I wrapped up a year-long feud with Becky Lynch and walked out as Raw Women’s Champion and after that WrestleMania someone came up to me and [tells me that I’m] Ms. WrestleMania. I’m like oh, that means next year I’m gonna have to go three peat.
Says her goal this year is to three peat:
So that’s my goal is to go three peat. But each Mania, I’ve been in the ring with amazing women and I couldn’t have done it without them. So I’m excited to see who’s gonna win the Royal Rumble, are they gonna pick me? I’m excited to go in and have another banger at WrestleMania.