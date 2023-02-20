Bianca Belair is coming off two straight wins at WrestleMania, and this year she’s looking to make it three in a row.

The EST will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka at the Showcase of the Immortals, a match that was confirmed following The Empress of Tomorrow’s victory at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday.

Prior to the Royal Rumble last month, Belair spoke with Fightful about what a third-straight title match at WrestleMania means for her career. Highlights from that chat can be found below.

On her success at the last two WrestleManias:

I’m excited. Like you said, to main event the first one and then the second one I came out with a HBCU band and then I wrapped up a year-long feud with Becky Lynch and walked out as Raw Women’s Champion and after that WrestleMania someone came up to me and [tells me that I’m] Ms. WrestleMania. I’m like oh, that means next year I’m gonna have to go three peat.

Says her goal this year is to three peat: