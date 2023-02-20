Mercedes Moné hints that she could turn up anywhere in the pro-wrestling circuit.

The new IWGP Women’s Champion spoke with TV Insider about her triumph at this past Saturday’s NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, and what fans can expect out of her run with NJPW. In fact, when talking about her post-WWE run, she mentions that NJPW has working relationships with several other companies and that she could work for anyone of them, including AEW. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

Confirms that she is a free agent, adding that she could turn up anywhere:

The thing is I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, IMPACT, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, IMPACT, AEW.

Wants matchup with Mickie James in IMPACT: