Zicky Dice wants a matchup with WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins.

The Outlandish One recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject as he was a student at The Visionary’s Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. Dice adds that a showdown between the two could be the classic teacher vs. student setting, a story he believes writes itself. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Promotes the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy:

That’s right. I am the top prospect out of the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, what you see is what you get Hell, if Zicky Dice can do it, you can, too. BlackAndBraveWrestling.com.

Hopes that one day he can have a Teacher vs. Student matchup with Seth Rollins: