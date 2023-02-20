Zicky Dice wants a matchup with WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins.
The Outlandish One recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject as he was a student at The Visionary’s Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. Dice adds that a showdown between the two could be the classic teacher vs. student setting, a story he believes writes itself. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Promotes the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy:
That’s right. I am the top prospect out of the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, what you see is what you get Hell, if Zicky Dice can do it, you can, too. BlackAndBraveWrestling.com.
Hopes that one day he can have a Teacher vs. Student matchup with Seth Rollins:
They should have a statue of me, by the way. So now, you want to talk about teacher versus student? Here’s a scoop for you—oh, Rollins, nice tailor. Where’d you find him, huh? You find him through my little flip book, my little phone numbers, huh? You going through my stuff, Rollins? Huh? It’s alright. It’s bound to happen. Teacher versus student, writes itself. One day, somewhere, somehow it will happen.