During her interview with comicbook.com, Bianca Belair expressed her desire to face Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Title. Here’s what she had to say:

I would love to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s title at WrestleMania. That’s the biggest stage that you can win it on. It’d be my first title ever, so of course, I have to say WrestleMania. When I debuted on SmackDown, everyone kept asking me like, ‘Who do you want to fight?’ I’m like, ‘I just want to fight everybody at this point’, but of course I want to fight the woman that is holding the SmackDown women’s title, so I have to say definitely WrestleMania, Bianca Belair versus Sasha Banks.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: comicbook.com