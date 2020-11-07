During his interview with Fightful, MJF spoke on learning from Chris Jericho. Here’s what he had to say:

I had a bar mitzvah, it was called Maximania. I took the WWE logo and flipped it into an M. You know who else did that? Yeah, the Miz, and he did it four years after I invented it. We’re not going to get into that. It’s cool. He did his own thing with it. Was it upsetting? Should I have trademarked it? Probably. But, it is what it is. Mike Mizanin, hell of a guy, love his show on E!, But, yeah, I had one of the tables named after Jericho. I’ve always been a fan of CJ. I think CJ is a tremendous performer.

I see a lot of people claiming we have similarities, and I do find it interesting because when Christopher was asked the same question, ‘Do you see the similarities between you and MJF?’ His response was, ‘I was nowhere near as good at the age of 24 as MJF is. I was working moose lodges in Canada.’ Which is true. What I want people to understand is, I pick and chose little aspects of people’s games ‘cause I’m a student of the game. Chris Jericho is most certainly one of the people that I definitely studied an awful amount of.