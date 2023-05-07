RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is currently celebrating a major milestone in her career.

Following her win over IYO SKY at WWE Backlash on Saturday morning, Belair has officially hit the 399 day mark in her title reign. She is now the longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion, and the longest-reigning Women’s Champion of the modern era, a record previously held by Becky Lynch.

Belair will hit the 400 day mark on Monday as RAW airs live from her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Belair, who was sent to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft, took to Twitter to comment on today’s new records.

“We did it! 399 Days! LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s Champion & LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era. #ESTofWWE,” she wrote.

Belair began her first reign with the red brand title by defeating Becky Lynch at Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022. Since then she has defeated the following Superstars in televised title defenses – Sonya Deville via count out, Deville via DQ in a No Count Out match, Deville in a No Count Out & No DQ match, Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat, Carmella, Carmella, Lynch, Bayley in a Ladder Match, Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match, Alexa Bliss via DQ, Bliss, Asuka, and now SKY.

There’s still no word on how WWE will handle the title situation with Belair going to SmackDown in the draft, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley going to RAW. WWE had a similar situation with Lynch and Charlotte Flair in 2021, which was resolved with a Championship Exchange Ceremony.

You can see Belair’s full tweet below, along with footage from SKY vs. Belair at WWE Backlash:

