WWE officials were said to be very happy with the crowd reactions at Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The hot crowd was also a topic of discussion among fans on social media.

It’s interesting to note that Cody Rhodes did not have a producer listed internally for his promo on Friday’s SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. Below are WWE Producers for Friday’s SmackDown:

* The opening promo with The LWO and The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Jason Jordan

* The promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The Street Profits vs. Imperium was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross was produced by Chris Park

* The remaining video packages and backstage segments (Cameron Grimes/Baron Corbin) were produced by Michael Hayes

* Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley with involvement from Bad Bunny, The LWO and The Judgment Day was produced by Michael Hayes

You can click here for our detailed SmackDown recap.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.